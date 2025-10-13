Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 3.86% to Rs 685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 659.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14444.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16676.3014444.507.287.571198.261110.97944.79903.19685.01659.58

