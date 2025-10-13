Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 3.86% to Rs 685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 659.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14444.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16676.3014444.50 15 OPM %7.287.57 -PBDT1198.261110.97 8 PBT944.79903.19 5 NP685.01659.58 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Avenue Supermarts slides as Q2 PAT tanks 11% QoQ to Rs 685 cr

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Man Industries at 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlok

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story