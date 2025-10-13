Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Oct 13 2025
Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 3.06% to Rs 1473.80 after the company announced the launch of Snacky Jain, India's first Jain functional food product for pets.

The product, launched under Fredun's Freossi brand, is free from root vegetables, meat, and animal-derived ingredients, in line with Jain dietary principles. It is designed to support pet immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy.

Snacky Jain will be initially available in six cities through veterinary clinics, online platforms, and retail partners, with expansion planned for Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The product is manufactured at the companys WHO-GMP-certified Palghar facility. Fredun said the launch strengthens its position in India's pet healthcare market, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore and growing at over 22% annually.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals, a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company offer a range of products, including antihypertensives, antidiabetic, antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and narcotics. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of dietary/herbal supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other healthcare products along with animal healthcare products. The company primarily exports its products to Africa, Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Latin America.

On a standalone basis, Fredun Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 63.92% to Rs 6.77 crore while net sales rose 53.99% to Rs 119.40 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

