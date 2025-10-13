Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 3.06% to Rs 1473.80 after the company announced the launch of Snacky Jain, India's first Jain functional food product for pets.

The product, launched under Fredun's Freossi brand, is free from root vegetables, meat, and animal-derived ingredients, in line with Jain dietary principles. It is designed to support pet immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy.

Snacky Jain will be initially available in six cities through veterinary clinics, online platforms, and retail partners, with expansion planned for Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The product is manufactured at the companys WHO-GMP-certified Palghar facility. Fredun said the launch strengthens its position in India's pet healthcare market, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore and growing at over 22% annually.