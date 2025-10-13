NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS

NTPC Green energy (NGEL) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Japan to deliver green methanol and green hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.

By combining ENEOSs demand for hydrogen derivative products with NGELs renewable energy and green hydrogen initiatives, the partnership represents a significant step toward decarbonization. It further supports NGELs target of achieving a 60 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2032, underscoring its commitment to Indias green energy transition and to the global movement toward net-zero emissions.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC on 7 April 2022 for developing RE parks and projects. It had been established as the renewable energy (RE) arm of NTPC with all the operational and under construction projects transferred to NGEL.