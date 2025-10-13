Avenue Supermarts slides as Q2 PAT tanks 11% QoQ to Rs 685 cr

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 1.54% to Rs 4,253.15 after its consolidated net profit tanked 11.37% to Rs 685.01 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 772.97 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 1.93% to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 16,359.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit jumped 3.85% to Rs 685.01 crore on a 15.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.60% year on year to Rs 944.79 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 1,214 crore, registering the growth of 10.96% compared to Rs 1,094 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.3% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 7.6% in Q2 FY25. D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices. The company opened 8 new stores during the quarter. Its total store stands at 432 as on 30th September 2025.

On standalone basis, the company's net profit increased 5.09% to Rs 746.55 crore on 15.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate, Avenue Supermarts who has during the quarter taken charge of all operational aspects of the DMart Retail Store (brick & mortar) business commented: Our revenue in Q2 FY26 grew by 15.4% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 5.1% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 6.8% during Q2 FY26 as compared to Q2 FY25. Following the governments recent announcement on GST reforms, we passed on the benefit of reduced GST rates to all our customers, wherever applicable.

Vikram Dasu, whole time director and CEO, Avenue E-Commerce commented on the performance of the E-Commerce (DMart Ready) business: We added 10 new fulfilment centers in our existing markets and continued to invest and deepen our presence in the large metro cities. We ceased operations in 5 cities (Amrtisar, Belgavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad) during the quarter. We are now present across 19 cities in India. On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.71% to Rs 1,457.66 crore on 15.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 33,036 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.