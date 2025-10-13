Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Subex jumped 7.21% to Rs 14.12, extending its two-day rally to nearly 18%.

The stock surged 10% on Friday, 10 October 2025, after the company announced two separate deal wins. It bagged a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.

The six-year deal, with an option for a two-year extension, involves deploying a single converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement. The engagement builds on an existing partnership spanning routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing, with services to be managed from Subex's UK datacenter.

The project will consolidate wholesale billing and reporting functions into one system, targeting higher efficiency, lower costs, and continued 99% SLA compliance. The Dutch telecom operator, which supports several MVNOs, is expanding its broadband network to boost service quality and operational efficiency.