Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Subex jumped 7.21% to Rs 14.12, extending its two-day rally to nearly 18%.The stock surged 10% on Friday, 10 October 2025, after the company announced two separate deal wins. It bagged a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.
The six-year deal, with an option for a two-year extension, involves deploying a single converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement. The engagement builds on an existing partnership spanning routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing, with services to be managed from Subex's UK datacenter.
The project will consolidate wholesale billing and reporting functions into one system, targeting higher efficiency, lower costs, and continued 99% SLA compliance. The Dutch telecom operator, which supports several MVNOs, is expanding its broadband network to boost service quality and operational efficiency.
Separately, Subex secured a five-year, $1.67 million upgrade deal with a leading Asia-Pacific communications service provider (CSP) to boost Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management via its HyperSense platform.
Subex offers AI-driven telecom solutions for business assurance, fraud management, and partner ecosystem management, serving clients in over 100 countries.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 11.21 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 2.6% YoY to Rs 66.40 crore in the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app