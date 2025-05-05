Avenue Supermarts drops after Q4 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 551 cr

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) declined 1.45% to Rs 4001.60 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 563.25 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.86% YoY to Rs 14,871.86 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 5.62% to Rs 720.30 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 763.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 955 crore, registering the de-growth of 1.17%, as compared to Rs 944 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 6.4% in Q4FY25 as compared to 7.4% in Q4FY24.

The company added 28 stores in Q4 FY25.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 6.78% to Rs 2,708.02 crore in FY25 as against 2,536.17 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.87% to Rs 59,358.05 in FY25 as compared with Rs 50,788.83 crore in FY24. It added 50 stores in FY25.

On Standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 2.57% to Rs 619.71 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 604.20 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.69% YoY to Rs 14,462.39 crore in Q4 FY25.

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said: Our revenue in Q4 FY25 grew by 16.7% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) before prior period adjustments declined by 3.4% over the previous year and was not in line with sales growth. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 8.1% during Q4 FY25 as compared to 10.3% in Q4 FY24. The growth is primarily driven by increased footfalls.

Three things have happened during this quarter (I) increased competitive intensity in the FMCG space has impacted our gross margins; (II) surge in wages of entry level positions due to demand / supply mismatch of skilled workforce; and (III) continued investments in improving our service levels with respect to faster turnarounds on availability, checkouts and future store openings. We also had a larger number of store openings during this quarter.

Overall business continues to be resilient in metro towns. We are also having relatively better like-for-like growth in metro towns which have significantly lesser DMart Stores density. While overall gross margins in the matured metro towns will remain soft for a certain period of time.

Our DMart Ready business is growing extremely well in key metro towns. We have shut down several pick-up points (PUPs), however, our Home Delivery channel is growing strongly and has more than compensated for any loss of sale of the PUPs. This year was a year of reset and review. However, it is also giving us confidence that our model is scalable and relevant to the Metro City shopper who appreciates DMart Ready for its value positioning and assortment profile.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

