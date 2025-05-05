SBI slides after Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

State Bank of India (SBI) slipped 1.12% to Rs 791.05 after the bank's standalone net profit declined by 9.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,642.59 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 20,698.35 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, total income increased 12.04% YoY to Rs 1,43,876.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 24,844.35 crore, registering a YoY decline of 8.45%.

Net interest income rose 2.69% to Rs 42,775 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 41,655 crore in Q4 FY24. Net interest margin (domestic) reduced by 32 bps to 3.15% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.47% in Q4 FY24.

Operating profit grew 8.83% YoY to Rs 31,286 crore in the March 2025 quarter as compared with Rs 28,748 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total deposits grew 9.48% to Rs 53,82,190 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 49,16,077 crore as on 31 March 2024, out of which CASA deposits grew by 6.34% YoY. The CASA ratio slipped 114 bps to 39.97% as of 31 March 2025.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.12% as against 1.36% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, the provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 60 bps YoY to 74.42%. Including advances under collection accounts (AUCA), the PCR improved by 19 bps YoY to 92.08%.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to Rs 76,880 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 84,276 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 1.82% as of 31 March 2025, as against 2.24% as of 31 March 2024.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.47% as of 31 March 2025, as against 0.57% as of 31 March 2024.

On a full-year basis, the banks standalone net profit jumped 16.08% to Rs 70,900.63 crore on a 12.28% increase in revenue to Rs 5,24,172.41 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The bank's credit growth stood at 12.03% YoY. Domestic advances grew at 11.56% YoY and foreign offices' advances rose by 14.84% YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q4 FY25 reduced by 3 bps YoY and stands at 14.25%; slippage ratio was at 0.42%, declining by 1 bps YoY, while credit cost rose 2% to 0.39%.

Meanwhile, the banks board has declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2025. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend is Friday, 16 May 2025, and the payment date is set for 30 May 2025.

Additionally, the board has approved raising equity capital up to Rs 25,000 crore (including share premium) in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26 through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), or any other permitted mode or combination thereof, subject to necessary approvals.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public-sector banking, and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 57.43% stake in the bank.

