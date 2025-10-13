Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Narahari Naidu, who is stepping down to explore new opportunities outside the organization.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Naidus resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 15 October 2025, which will be his last working day with the company.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India officially demerged from Sanofi India on 1 June 2024 and now operates as an independent entity focused solely on the consumer healthcare segment. Its key product categories include allergy care, digestive wellness, pain relief, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional supplements, with flagship brands such as Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam anchoring its portfolio.