Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Narahari Naidu, who is stepping down to explore new opportunities outside the organization.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Naidus resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 15 October 2025, which will be his last working day with the company.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India officially demerged from Sanofi India on 1 June 2024 and now operates as an independent entity focused solely on the consumer healthcare segment. Its key product categories include allergy care, digestive wellness, pain relief, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional supplements, with flagship brands such as Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam anchoring its portfolio.

The company reported a 28% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 220.9 crore in Q2 2025, powered by export operations and successful product launches. On a sequential basis, the companys revenue rose 27.5% from Rs 172.6 crore in Q1 2025. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.7 crore, marking a 21% increase over Q1FY25 and a 109% surge from Rs 29 crore in Q2 2024.

The scrip declined 0.84% to Rs 4,624 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

