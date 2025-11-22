Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jai Corp approves closure of non material subsidiary - Jaicorp Welfare

Board of Jai Corp approves closure of non material subsidiary - Jaicorp Welfare

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
At board meeting held on 22 November 2025

The board of Jai Corp at its meeting held on 22 November 2025 has approved closure and liquidation of an un-listed, non-material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jaicorp Welfare as that company is not carrying on any economic activity. Hence, there will be no material impact of the working of the Company and its subsidiaries. This will also help in streamlining the group structure by reducing the number of legal entities, reducing the multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances required at present and rationalizing the cost by eliminating multiple record keeping and administrative functions.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

