Oil India completes capping operations of Kharsang Oil Field Well #76

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Oil India (OIL) has successfully completed the capping operation at Well, KSG#76 of the Kharsang Oil Field (KOF), operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum (GEPL) in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a major milestone in its well control efforts.

A blowout had occurred on 30 October 2025 during service operations causing uncontrolled gas release from the well. OIL's Crisis Management Team (CMT), supported by experts from Cudd Well Control, USA and GeoEnpro Petroleum team, took over the operations on 01 November 2025 and immediately mobilised to undertake the complex task of safely removing the damaged Blowout Preventer (BOP) from the wellhead. The high-risk operation was executed with precision, expertise and seamless coordination.

Following the safe removal of the BOP, the pre-positioned capping stackmeticulously placed at the well sitewas accurately installed onto the wellhead. This critical step redirected the gas flow securely to the top of the stack, ensuring full containment and control. With the capping stack firmly in place and secured, the BOP was successfully closed, effectively stopping the gas discharge from the Well, KSG#76.

The completion of the capping operation stands as a testament to OIL's engineering acumen, detailed planning, and the strong collaboration between global specialists and local teams. The subsequent phases of the well control roadmap will now proceed in accordance with established operational protocols.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

