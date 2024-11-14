Avro India standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 18.05 croreNet profit of Avro India declined 18.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.0518.97 -5 OPM %9.038.17 -PBDT2.142.01 6 PBT1.231.37 -10 NP0.831.02 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News