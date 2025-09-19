Awfis Space Solutions gains after HDFC MF raises stake

Awfis Space Solutions advanced 2.27% to Rs 597.20 after HDFC Mutual Fund increased its holding in the company through a bulk deal on 18 September 2025.NSE data showed that HDFC MF bought an additional 5 lakh shares, representing a 0.70% stake, at Rs 580.01 apiece, amounting to Rs 29 crore. On the other hand, VBAP Holdings offloaded 8 lakh shares, or 1.12% equity, in the company.
As of August 2025, HDFC MF held a 7.33% stake in Awfis Space Solutions, while VBAP Holdings shareholding stood at 5.92%.
Awfis Space Solutions is India's largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilize workspaces as per their requirement and convenience. With a presence in 18 cities and 200+ centres, Awfis serves more than 3,000 clients across diverse industries.
On a consolidated basis, Awfis Space Solutions surged 257.71% to Rs 9.98 crore while net sales rose 29.86% to Rs 334.70 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
