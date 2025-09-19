Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trades with substantial cuts; consumer durables shares underpressure

Barometers trades with substantial cuts; consumer durables shares underpressure

Sep 19 2025
The domestic equity indices traded with modest losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,350 mark. Consumer durables shares fell after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 455.75 points or 0.55% to 82,558.21. The Nifty 50 index fell 120.85 points or 0.47% to 25,302.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,976 shares rose and 1,975 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.85% to 10.17. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,365, at a premium of 62.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,302.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 61.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.59% to 39,366.65. The index rose 0.12% in the past trading session.

Titan Company (down 1.36%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.60%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.54%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.44%), Blue Star (down 0.43%), Bata India (down 0.41%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.38%), PG Electroplast (down 0.35%), Voltas (down 0.29%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.15%) declined.

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (up 1.08%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.73%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.70%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rajesh Power Services rose 1.75% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 182.62 crore turnkey contract from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL).

Kaynes Technology India slipped 1.83% after the company announced the resignation of Rajesh Sharma from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, effective 31 October 2025.

ITCONS E-Solutions declined 1.83%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 64.75 lakh from the Spices Board, under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for providing manpower services.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

