KP Green Engineering secures Rs 55-cr orders from multiple clients

KP Green Engineering announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 54.60 crore from multiple clients across various business segments.The orders include Rs 10.45 crore for solar projects, Rs 27.75 crore for transmission towers, Rs 1.31 crore for isolators, Rs 5.81 crore for crash barriers, Rs 7.99 crore for rooftop projects, and Rs 1.29 crore for cable trays.
KP Green Engineering is engaged in the business of fabrication, galvanizing, fault rectification team, patrolling of optical fiber cables, site clearance work, solar rooftop installation, sale of solar electricity, EPC, mobile tower manufacturing, and turnkey service provider to the mobile and renewable energy industry.
On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 190.8% to Rs 74.01 crore on a 99% rise in net sales to Rs 649.64 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Shares of KP Green Engineering shed 0.30% to Rs 554.50 on the BSE.
