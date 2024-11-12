AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 38.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 292.38 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions reported to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 292.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.292.38208.1534.2628.8479.3344.0914.66-4.3538.67-4.35

