DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 125.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 194.02 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 125.08% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 194.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.194.02178.6015.3613.4038.6621.4626.1410.8422.269.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News