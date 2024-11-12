Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 125.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 194.02 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 125.08% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 194.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales194.02178.60 9 OPM %15.3613.40 -PBDT38.6621.46 80 PBT26.1410.84 141 NP22.269.89 125

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

