Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL Agri Business clocks PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q2; sales volume up 7% QoQ

AWL Agri Business clocks PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q2; sales volume up 7% QoQ

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AWL Agri Business has reported 21% drop in net profit to Rs 245 crore despite a 22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,605 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

COGS for the period under review was Rs 15,555 crore, up 23% YoY.

The company stated that over the past four quarters, edible oil prices have experienced significant inflation, leading to softness in consumer demand. Growth has been primarily price-led, while consumption volumes remain under pressure. Q2 edible oil revenue was Rs 13,828 crore, up 26% YoY, with an underlying volume growth of 2% YoY.

The Food & FMCG segment posted strong sequential momentum with 21% QoQ volume growth and revenue of Rs 1,681 crore. As compared with Q2 FY25, the revenue and volume are down by 2% and 10%, respectively.

The Industry Essentials volume grew by around 20% YoY driven by the growth in oleochemicals and de-oiled cake business. The segment recorded revenue of Rs 2,096 crore, up by 19% YoY.

EBITDA declined by 9.2% to Rs 609 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 671 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 313 crore, down by 22% from Rs 402 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business, said: Consumer demand remained below expectations through the fiscal year, leading to lower-than planned volume growth.

Nevertheless, the company demonstrated agility in navigating external challenges, delivering a 7% sequential increase in sales volumes in Q2 over Q1.

Realization in edible oils business was higher due to YoY increase in the commodity prices, which also led to the softening of consumer demand in edible oils.

In the rice business, we delivered a strong turnaround in this financial year, achieving 30%+ volume growth in our branded Basmati business in both Q1 and Q2, along with improved overall profitability in the rice portfolio.

Quick commerce sales maintained strong momentum, delivering 86% YoY volume growth in Q2 and overall revenue from alternate channels (MT + Ecom) surpassed INR 4,400 crores over the last twelve months.

According to internal estimates, our market share in e-commerce (including quick commerce) stands at roughly 50% in Soya oil, approximately 40% in Mustard oil, around 30% in besan (gram flour), nearly 25% in Sunflower oil and in the low teens for wheat flour - reflecting strong consumer preference for the Fortune brand.

Food & FMCG volumes have already surpassed edible oils in alternate channels, and we aim to drive deeper penetration in general trade to achieve double-digit volume growth for the segment.

AWL Agri Business is engaged in manufacturing of wide range of products, including edible oils, non-edible oil, de-oiled cake (DOC), vanaspati, specialty fats, food & FMCG products such as wheat, besan, atta, rice, and oleo chemicals, among others. Singapore-based Wilmar Group is the largest stakeholder in the company.

The scrip shed 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 273.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story