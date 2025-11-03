Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 2.50 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.502.5636.8031.250.850.700.810.660.510.50

