Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors has reported 13% jump in total motorcycle sales to 124,951 units in October 2025 from 110,574 units in October 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 110,874 units (up 14% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 14,077 units (up 2% YoY). The companys International Business recorded sales of 8,107 units, down 7% YoY.

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 13.2% rise in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,050 units in October 2025 from 7,112 units sold in October 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 6.9% YoY to 7,070 units, exports grew manifold, by 133.7% YoY, to 701 units in October 2025. Sales of Volvo trucks & buses jumped by 38.8% to 279 units in October 2025 from 201 units in October 2024. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.