Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eicher Motors has reported 13% jump in total motorcycle sales to 124,951 units in October 2025 from 110,574 units in October 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 110,874 units (up 14% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 14,077 units (up 2% YoY). The companys International Business recorded sales of 8,107 units, down 7% YoY.

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 13.2% rise in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,050 units in October 2025 from 7,112 units sold in October 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 6.9% YoY to 7,070 units, exports grew manifold, by 133.7% YoY, to 701 units in October 2025.

Sales of Volvo trucks & buses jumped by 38.8% to 279 units in October 2025 from 201 units in October 2024.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 0.70% to Rs 7,054.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story