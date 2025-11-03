Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 4965.90 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 10.99% to Rs 404.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 364.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 4965.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4214.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4965.904214.4513.5314.86676.56573.57523.28424.24404.46364.42

