Wipro Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.38, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.35% rally in NIFTY and a 11.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.38, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25759.6. The Sensex is at 83986.5, up 0.06%.Wipro Ltd has eased around 0.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35712.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 241.06, down 0.2% on the day. Wipro Ltd tumbled 11.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.35% rally in NIFTY and a 11.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 20.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

