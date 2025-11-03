Wipro Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.38, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.1% in last one year as compared to a 7.35% rally in NIFTY and a 11.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.38, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25759.6. The Sensex is at 83986.5, up 0.06%.Wipro Ltd has eased around 0.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35712.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.52 lakh shares in last one month.