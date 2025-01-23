Axis Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 952.95, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.03% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 8.03% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 952.95, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 11.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48724.4, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 956.5, down 0.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

