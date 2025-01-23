L&T Technology Services Ltd up for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5455, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5455, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23249.15. The Sensex is at 76649.46, up 0.32%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has added around 15.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42590.7, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5469.15, up 1.29% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 0.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 46.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

