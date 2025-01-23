Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.3%

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 641.65, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 641.65, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23249.15. The Sensex is at 76649.46, up 0.32%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 12.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8470.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 640, up 1.12% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is up 16.98% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

