Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1159.95, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1159.95, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 1.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52109, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1164.7, up 1.84% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best Same Day Payday Loans Online: No Credit Check Guaranteed Approval 2025

Speculation over RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' extension heats up after GDP miss

No relief for priest Chinmoy Das, B'desh court to resume hearing on Jan 2

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

PhonePe's Share.Market introduces Sheets to Discount Broking for simplifying the trading experience

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story