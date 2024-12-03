Axis Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1159.95, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1159.95, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 1.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52109, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1164.7, up 1.84% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.39% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

