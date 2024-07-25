Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1158.8, down 6.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1158.8, down 6.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80039.95, down 0.14%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 9.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51317, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.57 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp