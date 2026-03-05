Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1346, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 20.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1346, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Axis Bank Ltd has added around 0.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58755.25, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.21 lakh shares in last one month.