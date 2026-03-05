Smartlink Holdings Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2026.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2026.

Orchasp Ltd lost 11.54% to Rs 2.3 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66588 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd tumbled 11.50% to Rs 120. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 360 shares in the past one month. Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 10.71% to Rs 1.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8130 shares in the past one month. InfoBeans Technologies Ltd dropped 8.48% to Rs 160.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31014 shares in the past one month.