IMD says maximum temperatures likely to be markedly above normal over many parts of Northwest India this week

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update yesterday that over the plains of Northwest India, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 C during next 4 days and no significant change during subsequent 3 days. It noted that maximum temperatures are likely to be appreciably to markedly above normal by 4-6C over many parts of Northwest India during most days of the week. Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3C likely over Central India during next 4 days and no significant change during subsequent 3 days.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

