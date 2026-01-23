AXISCADES secures strategic contract from its Hyperscaler customer

AXISCADES Technologies announced new win in ESAI division by its subsidiary Mistral Solutions.

This strategic contract pertains to testing of audio products of its Hyperscaler customer in the newly established Acoustic Lab in Aeroland facility, Bengaluru.

This pilot order is for multiyear, valued at about $1Mn and is expected to generate more opportunities in innovative audio product development. These small form factor audio products stand out through advanced spatial audio processing, custom silicon for superior noise cancellation, and seamless integration with AI for proactive, ambient AI experiences.

