GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; investors await BoJ's monetary policy decision

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 57.50 points, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,549.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,222.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 36,591.01 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market rose Friday, tracking Wall Street gains as geopolitical concerns eased and investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japans decision.

The central bank is expected to hold rates at 0.75%, according to media reports.

Japans headline inflation rate in December slowed sharply to 2.1%, its lowest level since March 2022. Its core inflation rate came in at 2.4% on year.

Some tech stocks in Asia fell after shares of California-based Intel plummeted 13% in after-hours U.S. trading on its soft guidance for the current quarter, despite posting fourth-quarter earnings beat Thursday.

Overnight in the U.S., the main benchmarks extended their gains from the previous session after Greenland tensions ease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 306.78 points, or 0.63%, and closed at 49,384.01. The 30-stock index recovered from the losses seen earlier this week following President Donald Trumps new Europe tariffs announcement.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.55% and ended at 6,913.35. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.91% and settled at 23,436.02, supported by gains in Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equities rebounded on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of losses, snapping the recent decline and restoring some investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose sharply in early trade, tracking a positive global market trend that lifted risk appetite. The Sensex jumped more than 800 points at the days high, while the Nifty 50 moved back above the 25,400 level, before trimming part of the gains later in the session. PSU banks and chemical shares advanced while consumer durables and realty shares were under pressure.

Market sentiment improved amid a broader rebound in global equities. Comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease geopolitical concerns, while remarks from former US President Donald Trump raised hopes of progress on a potential US-India trade agreement. Optimism around a possible European Union trade deal also supported risk-taking.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 397.74 points or 0.49% to 82,307.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 132.40 points or 0.53% to 25,289.90. In the previous three sessions, the Sensex slipped 1.99% while the Nifty declined 2.09%.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

