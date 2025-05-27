AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 253.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 267.97 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 253.16% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.41% to Rs 74.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 1030.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 955.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
