AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 253.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 253.16% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.41% to Rs 74.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 1030.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 955.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales267.97255.81 5 1030.72955.12 8 OPM %13.9712.70 -13.8213.95 - PBDT32.9725.44 30 130.9786.81 51 PBT23.4115.92 47 91.3853.02 72 NP30.768.71 253 74.9432.81 128

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

