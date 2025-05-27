General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 9250.02 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 3.16% to Rs 2498.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2580.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 9250.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7273.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.16% to Rs 7431.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6685.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 36711.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33704.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content