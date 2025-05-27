Home / Markets / Capital Market News / General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.16% in the March 2025 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 9250.02 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 3.16% to Rs 2498.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2580.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 9250.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7273.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.16% to Rs 7431.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6685.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 36711.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33704.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9250.027273.93 27 36711.8333704.72 9 OPM %32.4140.75 -23.9220.01 - PBDT3143.813095.73 2 9104.647924.91 15 PBT3143.813095.73 2 9104.647924.91 15 NP2498.862580.42 -3 7431.846685.88 11

