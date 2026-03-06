Aye Finance jumped 3.77% to Rs 119.70 after the company's standalone net profit surged 87.09% to Rs 42.60 crore on 22.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 442.78 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 76.81% YoY to Rs 53.84 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

In Q3 FY26, distribution stood at Rs 1,310 crore, registering the growth of 35% YoY. Asset under management (AUM) increased 23.5% YoY to Rs 6,356 crore during the quarter.

In Q3 FY26, the companys gross non performing assets (GNPA) stood at 4.94% and net non performing assets (NNPA) was at 1.98%.

Sanjay Sharma, managing director, Aye Finance, said, Our Q3 results demonstrate the resilience of the micro-enterprise sector and our ability to bridge the credit gap for underserved businesses. Disbursals are accelerating, and we remain firmly on track to deliver the 29-30% AUM growth in FY26 and beyond. With asset quality improved to normalised levels, we have cleared the runway for a sharp, sustained uptick in profitability over the coming quarters. Our focus remains on sustaining this trajectory through disciplined underwriting and a customer-centric approach enabled by technology & data science. The company has entered into stock market on 16 February 2026. The scrip was listed at 129, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 129. The issue was subscribed 0.97 times.