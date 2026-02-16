Aye Finance lists at par; slips below IPO price

Shares of Aye Finance were currently trading at Rs 123.45 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.30% as compared with the issue price of Rs 129.

The scrip was listed at 129, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 132.75 and a low of 120.60. On the BSE, over 4.37 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aye Finance received bids for 4,42,21,288 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.97 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

The issue also consists of offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore through issuance of 2.33-2.46 crore equity shares. The OFS from investor selling shareholders was Rs 30 crore from Alpha Wave India I LP, Rs 139.763 crore from MAJ Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S, Rs 82.5 crore from CapitalG L P, Rs 30 crore from LGT Capital Invest Mauritius PCC with Cell E/VP and Rs 17.737 crore from Vikram Jetley. The company proposed to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. Ahead of the IPO, Aye Finance on 8 February 2026, the company raised Rs 454.49 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 3. 52 crore shares at Rs 129 each to 19 anchor investors.

Aye Finance incorporated in 1993 is Delhi based non-banking financial company middle layer (NBFC-ML) focused on providing loans to micro scale micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. It offers a range of small ticket business loans with average ticket size on disbursement at Rs 1.8 lakh for working capital and business expansion needs, against hypothecation of working assets or against security of property to customers across manufacturing, trading, service and allied agriculture sectors. Gross NPA ratio has increased from 2.49% at end March 2023 to 4.21% at end March 2025 and 4.85% end September 2025. The capital adequacy ratio was 32.27%, with Tier I capital comprising 32.27% and Tier II capital comprising Nil at end September 2025.