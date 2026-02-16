Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Natco Pharma soars as CDSCO clears diabetes drug Semaglutide

Image
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Natco Pharma surged 11.24% to Rs 914.50 after the company received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The company will launch the product in the India market in March 2026.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.9% to Rs 151.50 crore on 36.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 647.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fractal Analytics is off to a flat start

Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares advance

Wall Street Ends Volatile Week Mixed as Inflation Eases and Bond Yields Fall

Ola Electric slumps as Q3 revenue drops 55% YoY; net loss narrows to Rs 487 crore

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems forays into IoT-based smart irrigation and digital agriculture

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story