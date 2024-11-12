Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 111.54 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 8.13% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 111.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.5482.8435.7431.7036.5225.1629.7520.0921.0119.43

