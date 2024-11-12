Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 111.54 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 8.13% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 111.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.5482.84 35 OPM %35.7431.70 -PBDT36.5225.16 45 PBT29.7520.09 48 NP21.0119.43 8

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

