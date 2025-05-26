B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 43.02 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.13% to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 264.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

43.0237.71264.35290.11-47.28-38.803.546.04-8.99-14.2119.3222.26-9.61-15.3513.4117.12-11.18-16.258.2410.72

