B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 43.02 croreNet Loss of B & A reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.13% to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 264.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content