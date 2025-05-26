Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 43.02 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.13% to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 264.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.0237.71 14 264.35290.11 -9 OPM %-47.28-38.80 -3.546.04 - PBDT-8.99-14.21 37 19.3222.26 -13 PBT-9.61-15.35 37 13.4117.12 -22 NP-11.18-16.25 31 8.2410.72 -23

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

