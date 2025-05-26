Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konndor Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Konndor Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net loss of Konndor Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.56% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.61% to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.283.36 -62 8.8813.79 -36 OPM %-15.630.30 -8.676.02 - PBDT-0.180.01 PL 0.890.83 7 PBT-0.180.01 PL 0.880.81 9 NP-0.140.01 PL 0.650.64 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 32.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 35.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story