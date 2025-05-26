Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 367.22 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 6.32% to Rs 56.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 367.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 366.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 143.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 1277.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1254.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

367.22366.141277.191254.8623.3922.4718.1318.5490.0485.97246.07244.5377.9771.88192.23198.3556.9053.52143.94148.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News