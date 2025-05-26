Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 367.22 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 6.32% to Rs 56.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 367.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 366.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 143.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 1277.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1254.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales367.22366.14 0 1277.191254.86 2 OPM %23.3922.47 -18.1318.54 - PBDT90.0485.97 5 246.07244.53 1 PBT77.9771.88 8 192.23198.35 -3 NP56.9053.52 6 143.94148.65 -3

