Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.33 18 1.030.92 12 OPM %10.263.03 -4.85-3.26 - PBDT0.040.01 300 0.07-0.03 LP PBT0.040.01 300 0.06-0.04 LP NP0.040.01 300 0.06-0.04 LP

May 25 2024

