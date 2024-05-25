Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 24.42 croreNet profit of Alkali Metals declined 42.86% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.17% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 82.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
