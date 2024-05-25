Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 24.42 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 42.86% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.17% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 82.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.4226.90 -9 82.8688.23 -6 OPM %7.7012.27 -9.8610.96 - PBDT1.952.44 -20 6.568.14 -19 PBT0.801.34 -40 1.963.85 -49 NP0.560.98 -43 1.132.91 -61

May 25 2024

