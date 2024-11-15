B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 95.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 120.51 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 95.63% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.120.5195.367.3011.035.329.230.326.620.235.26

