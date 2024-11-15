Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 95.63% in the September 2024 quarter

B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 95.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 120.51 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 95.63% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales120.5195.36 26 OPM %7.3011.03 -PBDT5.329.23 -42 PBT0.326.62 -95 NP0.235.26 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on middle east peace

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story