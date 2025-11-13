Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 6638.19 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 41.51% to Rs 101.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 6638.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4810.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6638.194810.102.803.13153.06109.87138.7596.68101.1571.48

