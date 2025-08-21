Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives work order worth Rs 47.83 cr

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure receives work order worth Rs 47.83 cr

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has received a work order from National Highways Authority of India for the engagement of user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender for Khambara Fee Plaza at Design Km 71.050 of Nagpur Seonar-Betul section in the State of Maharashtra. The accepted value of the said work order is Rs. 47,83,44,545/-.

