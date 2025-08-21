Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Bank of India (RBI) has invited public comments on the draft circular on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure Revised Instructions. Extant instructions on capital adequacy for banks prescribe the Current Exposure Method (CEM) for computation of Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR). The Reserve Bank has reviewed these instructions to (i) clarify that banks acting as clearing members of SEBI recognised stock exchanges in the equity derivatives and commodity derivatives segments are required to maintain capital charge for CCR; and (ii) largely align the add-on factors for calculation of Potential Future Exposure (PFE) in the CEM for Interest Rate Contracts and Exchange Rate Contracts and Gold with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) guidelines, reflecting the development and depth of the respective market segments since the guidelines were last revised in August 2008.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

