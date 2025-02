GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 266.52 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 39.44% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 266.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 259.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.266.52259.8489.2484.7460.2546.2656.4742.3649.7135.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News