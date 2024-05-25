Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 12.78 crore

Net loss of Rolcon Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.91% to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 51.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.7813.34 -4 51.5047.55 8 OPM %10.0911.77 -6.5210.87 - PBDT1.741.87 -7 6.565.81 13 PBT1.381.56 -12 5.334.66 14 NP-0.011.07 PL 2.913.23 -10

