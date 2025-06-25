HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 42.13 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India declined 1.33% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 42.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 37.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.16% to Rs 185.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.