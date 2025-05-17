Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 1052.00 crore

Net Loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 1052.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 843.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 123.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 3996.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4083.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

